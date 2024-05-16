What’s Going on With Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck?

Rumors of a split have begun to swirl around Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez.

The "I'm Real" songstress was recently pictured on a solo adventure in New York, according to Yahoo. The outlet reports that Lopez's latest outing comes after the couple has not been spotted together in 7 weeks, which has begun to fuel rumors of a split.

The couple was last spotted together on Easter Sunday back in March.

Earlier this month, Lopez appeared on the red carpet of the Met Gala as a co-chair. However, Affleck was not with her. A rep for Affleck told People that the actor was busy filming The Accountant 2, a sequel to the 2016 action movie.

TMZ has since gone on to report that Affleck has left the house that he and Lopez share together and has been spending the nights away from his wife.

Notably, the couple has still been spotted wearing their wedding rings recently and Affleck, when captured by TMZ, was seen with his on still despite their report that they were living separately.

InTouch, nevertheless, reports that the couple is done and is headed for a divorce.

"The writing is on the wall – it's over," the source stated, adding, "They're headed for a divorce – and for once, [Ben's] not to blame!" the source told the publication.

"He's focusing on his work and his kids now. Ben already moved out and they'll likely have to sell the dream house they spent two years searching for.They'll never stop loving each other, but she can't control him, and he can't change her. There's no way it could have lasted," they continued.

Neither Lopez, nor Affleck have spoken on the rumors as of reporting and neither have reps for the couple. The couple married in 2022.