Why Ben Affleck and Matt Damon Put This X-Rated Robin Williams Scene in Their Movie

Sometimes it's all about nostalgia and I totally went down that road watching the 1997 block buster, award-winning Good Will Hunting, arguably one of the best movies of all time about a gifted janitor working at Massachusetts Institute of Technology.

Like so many of us, we google things about movies we're watching and while doing that, I came across this absolutely hilarious gem of a fun fact from this Ben Affleck and Matt Damon film.

Matt started writing Good Will Hunting as a final assignment for a playwriting class he was taking at Harvard University. Matt got his best friend Ben involved in the writing and according to Mental Floss, Ben and Matt eventually decided to sell to Castle Rock after a bidding war.

They paused the deal-making when they had a suspicion that no one actually read the script. It's common for studios to buy a script without reading it however when that happens the studio may try and change things during filming and production.

According to Boston Magazine they decided to write in a nonsensical X-rated scene into Good Will Hunting involving Robin Williams who played a therapist to Matt's character.

