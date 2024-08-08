Matt Damon Supports the Latest ‘Good Will Hunting’ Project

It's an iconic, critically acclaimed film that truly put Matt Damon and his best friend, Ben Affleck, on the map to super stardom.

Good Will Hunting originally started its writing process in a film class Matt was taking. He brought Ben in later on and voila. The 1997 film grossed over $225 million in the theatre against a $10 million budget receiving nine Academy Award nominations including Best Picture and Best Director.

It won two.

Matt and Ben won for Best Original Screenplay and Robin Williams won for Best Supporting Actor.

3/8/98 Los Angeles, CA. "Good Will Hunting" stars, Robin Williams and Matt Damon at the 4th Annual S Getty Images loading...

Now, here we are 10 years since Robin Williams tragic death (August 11, 2014) and Matt is on a mission to commemorate his friend with a permanent memorial.

According to Boston Globe Media, Matt wants a statue in Boston Public Garden. As you probably know, Matt and Ben are Boston boys raised on the other side of the Charles River in Cambridge home to Harvard University and Massachusetts Institute of Technology. Good Will Hunting takes place around South Boston and MIT.

One of the most memorable scenes in the movie takes place in Boston Public Garde and according to Boston Globe Media this scene helped catapult Robin to winning that Oscar.

Good Will Hunting via YouTube Good Will Hunting via YouTube loading...

In 2015 an MIT administrator named Garry McLinn reached out to non-profit organization, Friends of the Public Garden who's with Boston's Department of Park and Recreation and received “a very polite” rejection according to Boston Globe Media.

Gaining steam once again, the proposed statue would be right next to that bench according to People Magazine, and Matt Damon supports it whole-heartedly.

I don't know if it will happen, but I really hope it does. Someone proposed to us an artist to do a bronze statue of Robin and permanently put it there, and the idea being that if you feel alone you can go sit next to him, which I think is the coolest idea. It would be the most beautiful installation and such a tribute to that guy, who I think would have loved that.

READ ON: Why Ben Affleck and Matt Damon Put This X-Rated Robin Williams Scene in Their Movie

Who’s Playing Who in the ‘Saturday Night Live’ Movie Jason Reitman’s Saturday Night tells the story of the first episode of SNL. Here’s who’s who in the film.