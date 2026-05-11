Ben Affleck and Matt Damon are facing legal trouble tied to their new crime thriller The Rip.

Two Miami police officers have filed a lawsuit claiming the movie improperly used details from a real-life narcotics investigation without permission — and unfairly suggested misconduct connected to the case.

The lawsuit centers around the film’s opening claim that it was “inspired by true events.”

Why the Officers Are Suing

According to the complaint, Miami officers Smith and Santana believe a real-life 2016 investigation involving the seizure of more than $21 million served as inspiration for The Rip.

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While neither officer is named directly in the film, the lawsuit argues that it uses "unique, non-generic details" tied to the case, along with a Miami-Dade setting and narcotics team storyline.

The officers claim those similarities create the impression that the characters are based on them.

What Happens in the Movie

The Rip stars Affleck and Damon as law enforcement officers who repeatedly cross ethical and legal lines. In one scene, Affleck’s character reportedly kills a DEA agent.

According to Entertainment Weekly, attorneys for the officers said the filmmakers previously responded to concerns by arguing the movie never directly named Smith or implied the real officers committed misconduct.

What the Lawsuit Is Seeking

The officers are now asking for a public retraction and correction tied to the movie.

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That includes adding a “prominent disclaimer,” according to reports. They’re also seeking compensatory damages, punitive damages and attorney fees.