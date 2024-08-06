Jennifer Lopez ‘Humiliated’ Following Alleged Ben Affleck Split: REPORT

Jennifer Lopez is reportedly "furious" following her alleged split from husband Ben Affleck.

"He has humiliated her. He was the one who initiated getting back together. He’s humiliated her because she made a big deal that he’s the love of her life. They just had two weddings two years ago. This is some kind of a record, they’re not young kids," an insider told Page Six.

The Hustlers star is reportedly upset that their respective children are now caught up in the high-profile breakup.

"There are five kids involved in this. She knew they were going to blend families. She has not fully accepted it is over," the source alleged.

Lopez shares twins Max and Emme, 16, with her ex-husband Marc Anthony. Affleck shares daughters Violet, 18, Fin, 17, and son Samuel, 12, with his ex-wife Jennifer Garner.

Lopez and Affleck previously dated from 2002 to 2004 before calling off their engagement.

The former flames reconciled in 2021 after Lopez split from baseball star Alex Rodriguez.

Affleck purchased a new $20 million home in Los Angeles following his and Lopez's alleged split.

The Argo star is believed to have closed a deal on a mansion in the affluent area of Pacific Palisades for $20.5 million.

According to TMZ, Affleck's property features five bedrooms and six bathrooms as well as a media room and guest house. The purchase came just weeks after he put the house he shared with Lopez up for sale.

The new house is much smaller than the Beverly Hills mansion he bought with Lopez last year which boasted 12 bedrooms and 24 bathrooms, a 12-car garage, room for parking 80 cars, a 5,000 square-foot guest penthouse, a caretaker house and a two-bedroom guard house, as well as a pool and an indoor sports complex.

The couple put the house on the market earlier this month for $68 million, just over a year after they bought it back in May 2023.