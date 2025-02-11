Newly Single Jessica Alba Has Two Major Hollywood Heartthrobs Vying for Her Affection: REPORT

Jessica Alba recently filed for divorce from her husband Cash Warren after 16 years of marriage. Now, two Hollywood legends reportedly have their eye on the newly single actress.

RadarOnline claims Tom Cruise and Ben Affleck are vying for the Into the Blue star's affection.

Cruise tried to court Alba in 2004, but it didn't work out. Now that she's single, he is apparently considering giving it another try.

"Tom's always been disappointed that he lost out because he really thinks Jessica is the total package," an alleged insider told the tabloid.

The Mission Impossible star, who split from his third wife Katie Holmes in 2012, thinks the timing is right for a love connection with Alba.

"Looking back, Tom can't help wondering if Jessica would have been better suited to him all along. It's not just because she's gorgeous, he really admired her work ethic. What she's managed to build with her Honest Company is so impressive to him, he can't help feeling they'd have a lot in common since he's so ambitious himself," the source spilled.

Although Cruise is reportedly hopeful he and the Eyes Wide Shut star could go the distance, he has some stiff competition in Affleck.

"It’s been a well-kept secret that Ben Affleck had quite the crush on Jessica Alba years ago. In Jessica Alba’s circle, it’s no secret that Ben has had a longstanding interest in her for about two decades. However, they’ve never crossed paths at a time when both were single and open to dating... until now," the source continued.

"They have a strong connection, and whenever they've spent time together in the past, the chemistry between them is undeniable. With both of them now single and their children all grown up, it seems the perfect moment has arrived for their relationship to flourish," they added.

Jennifer Lopez filed for divorce from the Batman star in August 2024.

Alba and Cash share three children together: Honor, 16, Haven, 13, and Hayes, 7.

