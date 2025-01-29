Jessica Alba’s Mysterious ‘Flipper’ Kidnapping Case

Did you know Jessica Alba was kidnapped in the '90s while filming the TV show Flipper?

The bizarre kidnapping case has resurfaced online thanks to viral posts which shocked fans who never knew the traumatic event occurred.

Before she was a movie star in films like Fantastic Four and Sin City, Alba got her start as a teen actress on TV shows like The Secret World of Alex Mack and the reboot of Flipper.

Alba played Maya, a girl who has a special connection with the ocean and a dolphin named Flipper.

The series was set in the Florida Keys but was largely filmed in Gold Coast, Queensland, Australia.

However, during filming in Australia, 15-year-old Alba was mysteriously disappeared without a trace.

The case was never solved.

According to the Daily Mail, Alba went missing for 14 hours, leaving family, friends and crew to frantically search for the young actress.

She was eventually found bound and gagged in the trunk of a car miles away from the filming location.

Alba allegedly received creepy phone calls before the kidnapping, and some reports claim that there may have been a connection between the calls and the crime.

Despite the strange calls, authorities never connected them to the kidnapping with any concrete evidence.

The police were also unable to identify any suspects or motives for the kidnapping due to a lack of forensic evidence and eyewitness accounts, per the Daily Mail.

Therefore, the case went cold after a few months of investigation.

Alba has never spoken about the kidnapping publicly.

The scary event took place in the spring of 1996 and Alba finished her stint on the show in 1997.

She went on to star in films and became a successful businesswoman when she launched The Honest Company, which produces eco-friendly household and baby products, in 2012.

In 2008, she welcomed daughter Honor Marie with ex-husband Cash Warren, and the pair added to their family with daughter Haven Garner in 2011 and son Hayes in 2017.