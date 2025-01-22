‘Mob Wives’ Alum Natalie DiDonato Had Troubling FaceTime Call With Mom Before Going Missing in Vegas: REPORT

Mob Wives alum Natalie DiDonato has been reported missing in Las Vegas.

According to TMZ, a missing person report was filed for the reality star on Tuesday (Jan. 21).

DiDonato reportedly missed two separate flights from Vegas to Florida, sparking concern among her family.

Her mother, Denise Fuoco, told the tabloid that she last spoke to her daughter on Jan. 14 (Tuesday), via FaceTime.

She said their conversation was brief and the TV personality allegedly was in a hurry to end the call.

After not hearing from her daughter for a couple of days, the worried mom contacted the authorities.

Fuoco told the outlet that her daughter seemed "distant" or the past month, and she is worried "sick" about her daughter.

DiDonato's friend, Ben, contacted Fuoco stating she was in Las Vegas.

He alleged she borrowed money for a flight to Florida, but never got on the plane.

DiDonato last posted on social media in December 2024. "Not bad for 44. I love me some me," she wrote on Instagram.

"44 sitting on 24’s still. (it’s not my bday…I’m just feelin myself, dropped 10 lbs…hit that goal weight)," she wrote.

"Getting older is a blessing. I’m embracing my age because to me it’s a badge of honor to have made it to 44," DiDonato added.

Mob Wives: The Last Stand aired in 2016, marking the end of the VH1 franchise.