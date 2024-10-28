Why Did ‘Sister Wives’ Star Christine Not Invite Meri or Robyn to Her Wedding?

Christine Brown has revealed why she chose to exclude her ex Sister Wives Meri and Robyn from her wedding.

When she married new husband David Woolley in Oct. 2023, fellow sister wife Janelle was present for the nuptials while the other two were noticeably absent.

"We’ll invite Janelle to our wedding, Janelle’s kids. Leon [Brown], for sure, Meri [Brown]’s child. I am not ready to be around Meri and Robyn [Brown] yet," Christine said.

Following Christine's split with Kody in 2021, Janelle and Meri left the marriage as well, but only Janelle and Christine remain close.

At the end of the day, Meri and Robyn didn't make the cut to score an invite to Christine's nuptials.

READ MORE: Should 'Sister Wives' Star Janelle and Christine Do a Spin Off?

"We’re thinking minimum of 350. We have really big families. I have six kids but we have 18 kids all together in my family and then David['s]," Christine said in an Oct. 27 episode of Sister Wives.

"I think the biggest hope... to have everybody there. Having all of our kids there to support us and just being surrounded by family, that's the vision," Christine added.

"Christine deserves to have a nice, big wedding she never had and that’s the thing I want to give to her, even though it would be cheaper to go to Vegas," Woolley shared.

Now, the couple recently celebrated their first anniversary and are planning to go on their honeymoon a little over a year after they tied the knot.

"We’re finally going on our honeymoon. We’re leaving on November 1," Christine revealed.

In an interview with E! News, she also shared that she feels like she's "more independent" than ever in her marriage to Woolley.

"I've done more, I've accomplished more, I'm a better business person, I'm a better mom," she said.

"I was fine before, but I'm so much stronger now that I'm married to him. I have a true partner. It's safety and it's security that I didn't know was a thing," she added.