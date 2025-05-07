Weddings Are About to Get a Whole Lot More Expensive Thanks to the Tariffs

Wedding planning is about to get a lot more stressful thanks to Donald Trump's tariffs.

One of the hardest-hit parts of the wedding world is reportedly going to be the main event –– wedding dresses.

According to CNBC, almost all bridal gowns are made in China or other areas of Asia, including the fabrics, buttons, zippers and other materials used.

Trump's newly imposed 145% tariff on China is set to pose a huge problem for the production of wedding dresses.

"This type of work is not just not something you can pick up and bring to the United States. We just don’t have those technicians here to do that," bridal shop owner Denise Buzy-Pucheu told the outlet.

Some of the top wedding dress retailers in the U.S. have even banded together to organize a petition for an exemption from the tariffs to try and save jobs in the wedding industry.

"Our industry is going to get wiped out if it doesn’t change," Stephen Lang, founder of Mon Cheri, said.

As for brides, wedding dresses already cost a hefty price, but with tariffs spiking prices, they could soar even higher.

On average, many brides and grooms spend around $31,000 or more on weddings, according to CNBC.

And it's not just the formalwear that's set to be affected by the tariffs.

Pandora has also warned of potential price increases on jewelry, which would undoubtedly take a toll on engagement rings and wedding bands.

"Most jewelers that are in the price segment where we operate, they all import from somewhere in Asia. So you could have an argument if these tariffs remain, then it’s going to be more expensive for everybody that plays,” Pandora CEO Alexander Lacik told CNBC.

It's to be expected that other aspects of the wedding industry stand to be affected by the tariffs too, like decorations and more.

And unfortunately, the tariffs have already begun affecting many small business owners in the wedding industry across the U.S.

"There is no single wedding business in the United States that uses 100% American-made supply chain items. It's just impossible," Maren White, a wedding planner with Toast Events in Georgia, said via People.

"We had to call 211 clients and ask them for more money for tariffs. That's $65,000. We're a small store. We can't absorb that. So what happens? It goes back to the customer," bridal shop owner David Gaffke shared.

"As a vendor, it's a tough situation because it's not realistic for small businesses like us to absorb the rising costs and still stay profitable. At the same time, it's unfair to expect consumers to cover the price increases if tariffs lead to higher costs," florist Ahna Han added.