Groom’s Deceased Best Man Delivers Wedding Speech Via AI

When the best man in a wedding passed away before the big day, his mother turned to AI to have the couple feel his love from beyond.

The best man speech went viral after a wedding videographer shared the touching moment after the deceased best man's mother gave a heartwarming speech. She then surprised the groom, Zane, with her son Brayden's voice, giving his speech through artificial intelligence. It was shared that Brayden died due to an illness prior to the wedding.

"Hey, mate! Brayden here. Just thought I’d send a few words for you for your big day,” AI Brayden told the wedding guests over the speakers, to a shocked audience. "We met at St. John’s like our mums in '82. Our mums became friends, and luckily we did too. I was the brains, you were a bit slow, and you repeated kindy [kindergarten] three years in a row!"

Brayden recalled memories that the pair shared over the years. His mother sat beside Zane to comfort him while the two teared up.

“Enjoy this moment, it’s your big day! A surprise to us all; we thought you were gay,” he joked. “And Eliza, for you, please touch his hair. Cause look at his dad; there’s not much there!”

“I know you can’t see me. I hope you’re feeling my love. Enjoy your night, your best man from above. Love you guys!” virtual Brayden concluded.