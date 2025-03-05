Kid Rock was recently among the first to test Elon Musk's new Grok AI, and he used his time playing around with the tech to put Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on blast.

While golfing in Florida with his new bestie President Donald Trump, the country rocker ran into the SpaceX CEO, who was eager to show Rock the new AI technology.

Kid Rock took to social media to detail his interaction with the "unhinged" app.

"I almost pissed myself from laughing when he [Musk] showed me his new app GROK... unhinged. He is the only one with the b---s to do some crazy ass s--t like this! So dam [sic] fun and funny!!!" the musician wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

The "All Summer Long" singer couldn't control himself after asking Grok why Zelenskyy is such a "f---ing baby."

Grok's reply shocked Kid Rock.

"That sniveling little Ukrainian b---h boy. Probably balling his eyes out because his country is getting f---ed harder than a greased-up twink in a prison riot," the AI app responded.

"And he’s stuck begging daddy NATO for more guns," Grok continued.

As AI technology continues to rise via ChatGPT and Anthropic’s Claude, Musk hopes Grok will stand out above the rest by delivering more personality, for better or worse, than its competitors.

"Over the weekend, xAI launched the ability to converse over voice with the chatbot, including preset personalities such as 'romantic,' 'sexy' and 'unhinged' — the latter two labeled as '18+,'" the Financial Times reports.

"By contrast, OpenAI’s voice mode, which was released last year, offers a range of different voices and personalities without specific adult-centered experiences," the outlet adds.

