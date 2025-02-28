Even Elon Musk’s Own Dad Thinks He Shouldn’t Be Working in Government

Elon Musk has faced backlash and scrutiny for his involvement in U.S. politics and the Trump administration over the past few months, but the tech billionaire's biggest detractor may be his own father.

Daily Beast reports that during an interview with Al Arabiya News’ Global News Today program earlier this week, Musk's father, Errol, criticized his 53-year-old son's sudden involvement at the White House and implied Musk will face some serious hurdles if he's serious about a future in politics.

"Politics is where you have to deal with everyone... if you can’t do that, don’t get into politics," Errol said, speaking to Musk's polarizing rhetoric and actions at the White House.

Errol added he doesn't believe Musk has the ability to speak to or inspire the masses, saying, "Elon is used to working with triple A [top-tier] people. Only triple A people."

The 79-year-old added that Musk's detachment from the average American means "he would have a long way to go before he could really enter the political realm."

Unlike his businessman son, Errol Musk has previous experience with politics.

Errol served as a city councilman in Pretoria, South Africa beginning in 1972, and was a member of the Progressive Federal Party of South Africa between 1980 and 1983.

Musk, meanwhile, has been making waves in the political realm after wielding a chainsaw at a recent CPAC event, speaking at the Oval Office with his 5-year-old son in tow and donating a whopping $288 million to Trump's re-election fund in 2024.

He is currently working with the newly established DOGE (Department of Government Efficiency) team to gut federal spending via mass government employee layoffs and federal funding cuts to critical agencies and departments such as the FAA, NOAA, NIH, IRS, Treasury Department and more.

According to New York Magazine, at least 30,000 federal employees have so far been let go or put on leave by Musk and DOGE.