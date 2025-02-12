Elon Musk’s Son X Appears to Tell President Trump to ‘Shush Your Mouth’ During Bizarre Oval Office Press Conference

Elon Musk's son X is going viral after being caught on video telling Donald Trump to "shush your mouth" during a bizarre Oval Office press conference.

"I want you to shush your mouth," the tiny tot sassily whispered to Trump in a video that's been shared across social media.

One TikTok user theorized that X was only mimicking Musk's attitude toward Trump behind the scenes.

"Not his own kid telling on him," the person wrote in the caption.

Another video posted to TikTok shows the little boy casually picking his nose after uttering the cheeky command to Trump.

"Not boogers on the presidential Oval Office desk," the TikTok user commented in the caption.

X is the four-year-old son of Musk and singer Grimes.

The child was present during the strange press conference on Tuesday (Feb. 11) to witness Trump sign yet another executive order. This time the order grants the Department of Government Efficiency more power.

The boy was also seen making faces during the event and becoming restless in front of the cameras.

Despite his newfound internet fame, Grimes was apparently unaware that her son was going to make an appearance at the Oval Office.

"He should not be in public like this. I did not see this, thank u for alerting me. But I'm glad he was polite. Sigh," she tweeted in response to a fan's tweet about X's good manners.

Grimes shares three children with her ex-boyfriend Musk, including Exa Dark Sideræl and Techno Mechanicus.

Though she has distanced herself from her polarizing ex, the singer has been dragged into his controversies repeatedly, including Musk's one-armed gesture resembling a Nazi salute in January.

"It's absurd that someone can be this cancelled for something their ex did before they even heard it happened. I am not him. I will not make a statement every time he does something. I can only send love back into a world that is hurting," she wrote on Twitter (a.k.a. X) at the time.

"I promise you it doesn't feel good to be hated all the time for things I don't even know about, cannot predict and cannot control," she added, noting that she chooses to "protect her children's well-being."