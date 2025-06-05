Ashley St. Clair offered to help President Donald Trump amid his ongoing feud with former bestie Elon Musk.

As tensions rise between Musk and Trump over the president's "Big Beautiful Bill," the mother of the Tesla CEO's 14th child, son Romulus, offered her sympathies to POTUS.

"Hey @realDonaldTrump lmk if you need any breakup advice," St. Clair wrote on X (formerly Twitter) on Thursday (June 5).

Musk fired shots at the Trump administration via X on Tuesday (June 3), expressing his displeasure with Trump's "Big Beautiful Bill."

"I’m sorry, but I just can’t stand it anymore. This massive, outrageous, pork-filled Congressional spending bill is a disgusting abomination. Shame on those who voted for it: you know you did wrong. You know it," he scoffed.

In a second post, he wrote, "It will massively increase the already gigantic budget deficit to $2.5 trillion (!!!) and burden American citizens with crushingly unsustainable debt."

Musk added that the "Big Beautiful Bill" is funding its tax cuts and military spending in part by cutting some federal health and energy programs.

After Musk's attacks, Trump responded during a press conference in the Oval Office.

"Elon knew the inner workings of this bill better than almost anyone sitting here. He had no problem with it. All of a sudden, he had a problem, and he only developed the problem when he found out that we're going to have to cut the [electric vehicle] mandate, because that's billions and billions of dollars," Trump said.

Elon Musk vs. Donald Trump: Ashley St. Clair Offers 'Breakup Advice' as Their Feud Explodes Anna Moneymaker, Getty Images loading...

"Elon and I had a great relationship. I don't know if we will anymore," he continued, noting that he is "very disappointed in Elon" and he's "helped Elon a lot."

On Thursday, Musk continued his war of words, saying, "Congress is spending America into bankruptcy!"

He even shared a video of Trump and Jeffrey Epstein, alluding to a close friendship between the president and the late disgraced billionaire.

