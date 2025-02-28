What Elon Musk’s Baby Mamas Have Said About Him as a Father and Partner

Elon Musk has had a series of high-profile relationships, marriages and children that have drawn public attention over the past few decades.

His first marriage was to Justine Musk (née Wilson), a Canadian author whom he met while attending Queen’s University. They married in 2000 and had six children together, though their first son, Nevada, passed away from SIDS as a newborn. The couple divorced in 2008.

Musk was also married to English actress Talulah Riley twice—once between 2010 and 2012 and again between 2013 and 2016—but the couple never had any children together.

In 2018, Musk infamously entered a relationship with singer Grimes. The couple made headlines when they announced they were expecting a child, and in 2020, they welcomed their son, X Æ A-12 (later changed to X Æ A-Xii). In 2021, they welcomed a daughter via surrogate named Exa Dark Sideræl Musk (nicknamed Y). Though they publicly announced their separation in 2022, it was later revealed that they quietly welcomed a third child together, Techno Mechanicus (nicknamed Tau), in 2023.

Around the same time, Musk welcomed twins in 2021 with Shivon Zilis, an executive at his company Neuralink. The revelation of their children's birth was particularly controversial as it raised questions about workplace dynamics and power imbalances, given Zilis’ professional connection to Musk. There was also speculation Musk was with Zilis around the same time he was still dating Grimes.

A few years later, Zilis and Musk welcome a third child, which they confirmed in 2024, as well as a fourth child in early 2025. As of publishing Musk and Zilis are still co-parenting their four kids, and they appear to be in a relationship with each other, though it's unconfirmed.

In early 2025, it was reported that Musk also welcomed a secret lovechild with ring-wing influencer Ashley St. Clair.

Musk has now fathered at least 13 known children—possibly 14—a fact that has fueled controversy given his vocal support for traditional family values. Meanwhile, Musk has repeatedly stated that he believes having more children is essential for humanity’s survival.

The tech mogul-turned-Trump ally's numerous relationships, unconventional co-parenting arrangements and high-profile breakups have led to many headline-grabbing moments surround the mothers of his many children.

See what they have each said about Elon Musk, below.

Justine Musk (née Wilson)

Musk’s first wife, an author with whom he shares six children, has been open about their relationship and the difficulties she faced while they were married in the 2000s.

In a 2010 Marie Claire essay, she described how Musk was controlling and emotionally detached during their marriage, stating that he once told her, “If you were my employee, I would fire you.”

She recalled feeling sidelined and stripped of autonomy in their marriage, with Musk showing little emotional warmth toward her.

Regarding Musk as a father, Justine has not criticized Musk directly, but has hinted that his parenting style is more structured and business-like than nurturing.

However, Musk's daughter Vivian, who is a trans woman and severed ties with her father at the age of 18, has been vocal about her dad's alleged failures as a father.

When an Elon Musk fan online suggested Musk "still made time for his family" despite his "super busy schedule," to which Musk replied his children were all "super happy," Vivian shot back: "It seems to me like you're trying to rebuild your brand image as the 'caring paternal father' which I will not let go unchallenged."

In another post, Vivian wrote that Musk is not a "Western values/Christian family man" but instead a "serial adulterer who won't stop f--king lying about [his] own children."

Grimes

Grimes has expressed both admiration and frustration regarding her relationship with Musk. While she has consistently praised Musk's intelligence and work ethic even in the midst of controversies and backlash, their breakup led to a bitter custody battle and claims that Musk wasn't allowing Grimes to see her son, X.

In 2024, Grimes sued Musk for parental rights, claiming he had made co-parenting their three young children difficult. She also claimed he repeatedly avoided being served with custody papers, leading to a legal dispute.

"Spent a year locked in battle in a state with terrible mothers rights having my Instagram posts and modeling used as reasons I shouldn’t have my kids and fighting and detaching from the love of my life as he becomes unrecognizable to me, with a fraction of his resources (or IQ/strategy experience), all the while I didn’t see one of my babies for five months. And this is only what can be said publicly, since most of my experience these last years should remain behind closed doors," Grimes shared on social media at the time.

In February 2025, after expressing concern online after Musk began parading their son X around during public political events and in the White House, Grimes made a desperate, public plea to Musk in regard to the child's health and privacy.

"I am sorry to do this publicly but it is no longer acceptable to ignore this situation. This requires immediate attention. If you don’t want to talk to me can you please designate or hire someone who can do that we can move forward on solving this. This is urgent, Elon," the singer wrote on X (formerly Twitter), according to MSN.

"I’m not giving any details but he won’t respond to texts call or emails and has skipped every meeting and our child will suffer life long impairment if he doesn’t respond asap, so I need him to f---ing respond and if I have to apply public pressure then I guess that’s where we are at," Grimes added.

For his part, Musk has praised Grimes, calling her "pretty special" in an interview with The New York Times.

Shivon Zilis

The Neuralink executive and mother of four of Musk’s children has kept her relationship with the mogul private and out of the press.

Reports suggest that their dynamic is amicable and professional, with Zilis describing Musk as an engaged father.

Unlike Justine and Grimes, she has not spoken publicly about any romantic tensions or co-parenting struggles.

In February 2025, Zilis and Musk shared heart emojis with each other on social media after she posted a photo of herself with the couple's twins.

Ashley St. Clair

The conservative influencer, who allegedly gave birth to Musk's secret 13th lovechild in 2024, is the most recent to criticize Musk’s alleged lack of co-parenting.

In February 2025, she filed a paternity and custody lawsuit alleging Musk had been absent and uncommunicative regarding their 5-month-old child.

In the press, St. Clair’s representatives have portrayed Musk as neglectful.

"This is about protecting the best interests of Ashley and Elon’s child from a man who can’t be counted on to even communicate, much less act consistently in the role of a father," a representative told People.

"Mr. Musk spends more time on his own social media platform talking about his children’s mothers than talking to them. We tried to handle this collaboratively with Mr. Musk, but it takes both a father and a mother to do that, and he refused all conversations," the representative continued.