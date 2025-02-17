Elon Musk isn't just the founder of SpaceX, he's also the father of 12—possibly 13—children with three to four different women.

The SpaceX CEO had six kids with Justine Wilson between 2002 and 2006 before having three more kids with singer Grimes as recently as 2023. At the same time he was having children with NeuraLink Corp.'s director Shivon Zilis.

Recently, another woman also came forward alleging she had a secret 13th baby with Musk in 2024.

Musk, his partners and former partners have been ultra-private about their relationships and their childrens' lives through the years.

However, many people have speculated about what Musk's relationship is like with all of his kids and partners, including whether or not he pays child support and, if so, how much. According to Forbes, Musk is currently worth nearly $400 billion, making him the richest man on the planet.

Aside from his relationships with the mothers of his children, Musk was also married to Talulah Riley twice—first from 2010 to 2012, and again from 2013 to 2016.

Below, find out more about Musk's dynamic with the mothers of his children as well as how much he might be paying in child support.

Justine Wilson

Musk and Wilson were married from 2000 to 2008 and share six kids together.

Their first baby, Nevada Alexander, died of SIDS at 10 weeks old in 2002, according to People.

The baby's death deeply affected Wilson, who wrote an emotional piece for Marie Claire in 2010 about her journey with motherhood.

"I buried my feelings ... coping with Nevada's death by making my first visit to an IVF clinic less than two months later. Elon and I planned to get pregnant again as swiftly as possible. Within the next five years, I gave birth to twins, then triplets," Wilson wrote.

Twins Vivian and Griffin were born in 2004, followed by triplets Kai, Saxon and Damian in 2006.

Not much is known about the children or Musk's relationship with them, aside from daughter Vivian's statement that she no longer wished to be related to Musk in a 2022 court filing, per NBC News.

Vivian also told the outlet in July 2024 that Musk was a "cold" and "cruel" father.

"He’s very quick to anger. He is uncaring and narcissistic," she claimed, adding she hasn't spoken to Musk in four years.

Recently, Vivian responded to transphobic comments Musk made about her online, writing, "He doesn’t know what I was like as a child because he quite simply wasn’t there. And in the little time that he was I was relentlessly harassed for my femininity and queerness."

As for Musk's presence in the children's lives, Vivian shared that although her parents had joint custody, the kids were often cared for by nannies during Musk's time with them.

It is unknown what the former couple's child support agreement was.

Grimes

Musk and singer-songwriter Grimes have had an on-again, off-again relationship since 2018. The pair share three children together, including X Æ A-Xii (who recently made headlines for his appearance in the Oval Office), Exa Dark Sideræl and Techno Mechanicus.

X was born in May 2020, followed by Exa in Dec. 2021 via surrogate. Techno's birth date has not been made public.

In 2022, Grimes told Vanity Fair that her relationship with Musk is "very fluid."

However, the couple called it quits for the third and final time that year and Grimes is now dating DJ Anyma, according to her post on Instagram in March 2024.

Since splitting with Musk, Grimes has been embroiled in a custody battle with the CEO. According to People, the former couple sued each other for parental rights in 2023.

As of December 2024, the case was still ongoing.

In a lengthy post on X (formerly Twitter) on Nov. 20, 2024, Grimes shared that she was unable to see one of her children for five months amid the custody battle with Musk.

The singer also revealed she was "going bankrupt fighting for them."

Distractify reports Musk filed custody papers in Texas in order to get the lowest possible child support amount possible.

If successful, the state of Texas would cap Musk's monthly child support payments at just $2,760 for all three children, despite the billionaire's staggering and growing net worth.

If the battle took place in California, where Grimes lives, Musk's child support payments would be determined based on income.

Shivon Zilis

Shivon Zilis is the director of Musk's brain implant chip company Neuralink. The pair quietly welcomed twins together in 2021, just weeks before his second child with Grimes was born.

In Sept. 2023, Musk and Zilis revealed that the babies are a boy and a girl named Strider and Azure.

The couple welcomed a third child together in early 2024, but their name and sex have not been revealed to the public. This child is Musk's 12th.

Zilis and Grimes apparently have a friendly relationship despite the overlapping timelines of their respective relationships with Musk.

"Thank you for taking the time to really connect and understand each other. So glad we had such a wonderful talk, was insanely overdue. You’re a total badass and I respect you very much," Zilis tweeted in 2023.

Zilis and Musk are seemingly still together romantically as of January 2025, when she made a public appearance with him ahead of Donald Trump's inauguration.

It's unclear how much Musk pays in child support to Zilis, or if they even have a legally binding agreement in place.

Ashley St. Clair

Recently, 26-year-old conservative influencer Ashley St. Clair alleged that she and Musk had a private relationship that resulted in her giving birth to the CEO's secret 13th child.

St. Clair claims that she gave birth to Musk's baby five months ago after a whirlwind romance.

"Ashley & Elon have been privately working towards the creation of an agreement about raising their child for some time. It is disappointing that a tabloid reporter, who repeatedly ambushed Ashley and her family, made it impossible to complete that process confidentially," St. Clair's representative said in a statement.

"We are waiting for Elon to publicly acknowledge his parental role with Ashley, to end unwarranted speculation, and Ashley trusts that Elon intends to finish their agreement quickly, in the best interests of the well being and security of the child they share," the statement continued.

It is unclear what kind of custody or child support agreement the two have or may have in the future, but it could look similar to Musk's situation with Grimes if he were to file for custody in Texas.

St. Clair, meanwhile, lives in Manhattan. New York State child support laws require both parents to support their child until the age of 21, and child support payments are typically determined by both parents' combined income.

Musk has not responded to the allegations publicly as of publishing.