Remember When Elon Musk’s 4-Year-Old Son Said They’ll ‘Quietly Do Whatever We Want’?

A months-old clip of Elon Musk's son X making a cryptic statement during an interview has resurfaced in the wake of the father-son pair's bizarre public display at the Oval Office earlier this week.

On Tuesday (Feb. 11), Musk, with his and his singer ex Grimes' 4-year-old son in tow, appeared alongside President Donald Trump in the Oval Office, where Musk defended DOGE's federal takeover.

During the meeting, little X was caught on a hot mic seemingly telling Trump to "shut [his] mouth" as well as appearing to declare, "You're not the president, you need to go away," between picking his nose near the Resolute desk and interrupting his billionaire daddy.

READ MORE: MAGA Women Trolled Online, Republican Makeup Trend Explained

Ever since the chaotic Oval Office meeting went viral, an older clip of Musk's young boy making another odd declaration at a political event has resurfaced.

Back on Nov. 5, 2025, Musk was interviewed on right-wing political commentator and conspiracy theorist Tucker Carlson's election night livestream from Mar-a-Lago.

During the chat, Musk asked X, "Should we help President Trump [win the election]?" to which the child enthusiastically responded, "Yeah!"

"Straight from the mouth of babes," Musk replied, proudly.

Then, after some gibberish, Musk's son grabbed his dad's mic and said, "We’re in SpaceX and we quietly do just whatever we want," before breaking out into maniacal giggles.

"That's the laugh of an honest man," Carlson replied, laughing along.

After the livestream aired, many online wondered where X might have picked up the notion that SpaceX—and by proxy his influential and wealthy father, who donated a staggering $288 million to Trump's reelection campaign and has since solidified himself a role in the U.S. government—can "quietly" do whatever they want, with some theorizing it's a sentiment the little boy heard somewhere behind closed doors.

On Reddit, one user in a discussion about the moment even noted "it's like he's repeating something he's heard before," while others online have criticized Musk for apparently using the little boy like a "human shield," or to appear more like a family man. (Musk currently has 12 biological children with three different women.)

Meanwhile, Grimes has been vocal about her distaste for Musk parading their impressionable son around in the public sphere without her consent.

In a tweet posted the night of Musk's Oval Office appearance, Grimes, who shares three children with the controversial tech mogul, wrote, "He should not be in public like this."