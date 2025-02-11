Republican Makeup Trend Explained: How Democrats Are Trolling MAGA Women Online

The Republican makeup trend is taking over TikTok as people online are using it to troll MAGA-supporting women.

Originally dating back to at least 2021, the viral trend recently took off again using the 2018 song "God Made Girls" by country artist RaeLynn, which has been co-opted due to its cringe-y lyrics about traditional gender roles and the singer's thick Southern twang.

The track features lyrics such as: "Somebody's gotta wear a pretty skirt / Somebody's gotta be the one to flirt / Somebody's gotta wanna hold his hand, so God made girls..."

Now, liberal and Democrat women are using the country song to soundtrack their "Republican" makeovers.

Some of the makeup features adapted to represent Republican makeup include patchy, un-blended orange foundation, messy eyeliner all the way around the eyes, thick solid brows circa 2016 and gloopy mascara.

Oh, and extra points for "fried blonde hair." See one example below:

Another video features "musty foundation," "a Florida tan," a base set for "a long day of owning the libs" and extra bronzer to match Trump's infamous orange hue.

"As a person that lives in a southern state, this is scarily accurate," one person commented under the video.

Others have taken the trend to The Sims to recreate not only the makeup, but also the stereotypical fashion of MAGA women.

One person shared their Sim named Brynnleigh White, who sports the "Paranoid" trait along with platinum blonde hair in a side braid and The Sims' version of Ugg boots.

Some have tried to retaliate against the liberals mocking them but it's been seemingly difficult as "Democrat" makeup appears to be more diverse in style and less monolithic.

In one video, a man attempted "Democrat" makeup as a dig but ended up with what appeared to be the same makeup routine from the Republican trend, including a "Karen" hairstyle, just with the addition of sharp, winged liquid eyeliner.

Another TikTok user with "Trump2024" in her TikTok bio also attempted to retaliate by doing her makeup like a clown.

See more Republican makeup trend videos, below: