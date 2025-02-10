Yes, Donald Trump Was Booed at Super Bowl 59: What You Didn’t See on TV

Donald Trump was, in fact, booed during the 2025 Super Bowl.

On TV, it appeared that Trump was mostly cheered for, but thanks to fan videos uploaded online, it seems that in reality, there was a mix of cheers and boos.

TikTok user Jowharah Sanders uploaded a video from the big game, showing that there was a strong surge of boos when Trump was shown onscreen.

"To be clear. He won the presidency so of course some people cheered and clapped for him. THEN IMMEDIATELY the boos started," she wrote in the caption of her TikTok video.

"THEY STOPPED QUICKLY BC OF THE CHANGING SCREENS. I hope yall find other footage of it so you can stop acting like I’m delusional," she continued.

She also clarified that the intensity of the booing changed between Trump, the Chiefs and Taylor Swift.

"He wasn’t booed as bad as Taylor though. They started out booing the [Chiefs]. They booed all darn night. But POTUS was one of them too," she said.

Other TikTok users confirmed Sanders' depiction of the booing in the comments section.

Some people said that they were able to hear the boos on Tubi's broadcast.

"I heard the boos on Tubi and I loved every minute of it," one person commented.

"On Tubi we could hear the Boos live. But the reposted versions online has it edited out of the audio mix. Glad to hear your version of it because it made me feel crazy," another person said.

Others wondered why the boos couldn't be heard on ESPN and other television broadcasts and theorized that more cheering could've been edited in.

"That’s so crazy, on tv it sounded like all cheers! I’m so glad to have seen this side," one person said.

"On ESPN TikTok of this, they replaced the boos with cheers!! I just watched it and went back to see if I was trippin," someone else added.

"I literally said I bet they added cheers over boos because it sounded like booing and then turned to cheers on tv," another person commented.