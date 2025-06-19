Is ICE Staging Inside Dodger Stadium Right Now? (REPORT)

Reports and photos are circulating on social media that ICE has an active presence on the grounds of the Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, Calif. today (June 19).

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents reportedly began staging vans and other vehicles outside of Gate E at the Dodgers' iconic ballpark Thursday morning.

Photos from the scene shared on social media appear to show unmarked white vans and SUVs flanked by unidentified men wearing tactical vests.

One X (formerly Twitter) user claimed he witnessed vehicles coming and going, with "no ICE agents actually inside the Dodger Stadium parking lot on the other side of the parking ticket booths as far as I can see" as of 10:30AM PST.

Warning: Some social media content below may contain strong language

Another user claimed that a "van that kidnapped vendors in Hollywood" drove into the stadium, implying the grounds might be being used as a holding area for people captured by ICE.

PopCrush has reached out to the Dodgers' press and publicity department for confirmation of these reports.

According to Dodgers Nation, writer Jack Harris of The Los Angeles Times says the Dodgers denied access to ICE agents who tried to enter the actual stadium.

ICE's alleged presence on the site of the stadium comes just days after musician Nezza sparked controversy by singing the National Anthem in Spanish in protest against ICE's raids against Hispanic people and communities in the U.S.

Nezza was allegedly banned from future events after singing the anthem in Spanish before the MLB team's game against the San Francisco Giants on June 14. The singer was allegedly told before the performance that she could only sing the song in English.

"I stand with you. Yesterday was easily one of the scariest days of my life. I sang 'El Pendon Estrellado,' the OFFICIAL Spanish star spangled banner (commissioned by President Roosevelt), at the Dodgers game after being told I couldn’t. And I’m so proud that I did. Stay safe. Stay strong. I love you," Nezza wrote on Instagram alongside video footage of her performance.

So far, player Kiké Hernández is the only Dodgers member who has spoken out about the ICE raids. In a statement he said the Los Angeles community is "being violated, profiled, abused and ripped apart" by ICE.

Meanwhile, the Dodgers revealed they will announce plans to help Los Angeles' immigrant communities Thursday.

According to ABC7, a spokesperson for the team said a news release addressing the issue will be issued today but was unable to provide more details.

Reports of ICE at Dodgers Stadium also come just a week after unconfirmed claims circulated online that ICE agents were stationed outside of Disneyland in Anaheim, Calif., arresting Cast Members and guests.

Disneyland denied the reports in a statement.