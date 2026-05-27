Donald E. Newhouse, a billionaire media heir tied to the Condé Nast empire, has died at the age of 96.

Donald died from lymphoma at his home in Lambertville, New Jersey, on Tuesday (May 26), his son Steven Newhouse confirmed to The New York Times.

“My Dad loved the Star-Ledger. Each workday he left home for Newark in the early morning darkness filled with excitement,” Steven told NJ.com. “He was especially proud of the great stories produced by Star-Ledger reporters.”

A Legacy in Media

Donald was a key figure in Advance Publications, the media company that owns Condé Nast, though his role focused largely on newspapers rather than magazines.

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He and his older brother, Samuel I. Newhouse Jr. — known as “Si” — inherited the family business from their father, Samuel I. Newhouse, who began building the media empire in 1922.

While Si, who died in 2017, oversaw Condé Nast’s major magazine titles like Vogue, Vanity Fair, and The New Yorker, Donald took a different path.

A Focus on Local News

Rather than centering his work in glossy publications, Donald spent years working directly in local journalism.

He was closely tied to The Star-Ledger in Newark, New Jersey, and played a major role in expanding Advance Publications’ newspaper portfolio.

Under his leadership, the company grew to include outlets such as The Plain Dealer in Cleveland, The Times-Picayune in New Orleans, and The Oregonian in Portland, among others.

A Family-Run Empire

The Newhouse family built one of the most powerful media empires in the United States, with Donald and his brother maintaining a close relationship throughout their lives.

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According to NJ.com, the two often met for dinner in New York City, where they would discuss business and strategy.