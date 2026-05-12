Justin Baldoni may not be done with the It Ends With Us franchise just yet.

According to new reports, the actor and filmmaker is quietly exploring the possibility of moving forward with It Starts With Us, the sequel to the hit Colleen Hoover adaptation — even after months of legal drama involving Blake Lively.

While nothing has been officially announced, insiders claim conversations about the franchise’s future have started behind the scenes.

A New Chapter?

Sources told Naughty But Nice that Baldoni’s Wayfarer Studios still controls the rights to the sequel, and that the mood surrounding the project has reportedly shifted in recent weeks.

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“Justin finally feels like he can breathe again,” one insider claimed. “For months, it was nonstop lawsuits, backlash, and crisis management. Now he’s focused on rebuilding.”

During the legal battle, many reportedly believed the franchise was effectively over.

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“People genuinely thought the franchise was dead,” another source alleged. “Studios were nervous. Producers didn’t know if the sequel had become too toxic to touch.”

What About Blake Lively?

Whether Blake would return for a sequel remains unclear.

According to insiders, her involvement currently appears unlikely — though Baldoni reportedly hasn’t ruled out working together again.

“Justin would work with Blake again if it helped save the franchise,” a source claimed. “He’s not interested in revenge. He just wants to make movies again.”

Nothing Confirmed — Yet

At this point, no sequel has been officially greenlit, and no casting decisions have been announced.

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Still, reports suggest that Baldoni believes audiences may be ready to move past the controversy and refocus on the story.