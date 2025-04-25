Is Taylor Swift Going to Be Subpoenaed in Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni’s Lawsuit?

Rumor has it Taylor Swift could potentially be subpoenaed in her bestie Blake Lively's ongoing legal battle with her It Ends With Us co-star Justin Baldoni.

A source told People that "anyone that had any knowledge of this situation will be subpoenaed, no matter of their celebrity status"—including Swift.

The pop star is a longtime close friend of Lively, and the two have made numerous public appearances together over the years, including at the Super Bowl, as well as attended private events and personal family gatherings with each other.

Swift is even godmother to Lively and husband Ryan Reynolds' four children, and supposedly named a song after the couple's young daughter Betty.

However, a separate source disputed the rumor, telling the magazine that Swift is “not privy to anything going on.”

Meanwhile, it's also believed Hugh Jackman, a close friend and co-star of Reynolds, could be subpoenaed in the upcoming trial, though that's also up for debate.

Swift was inadvertently dragged into the drama between Lively and Baldoni, who are suing each other, when a string of texts between the co-stars were made public as part of Baldoni's suit.

According to CNN, one of the alleged texts Lively sent Baldoni included a reference to Game of Thrones. Likely appeared to liken herself to Khaleesi while referring to her loved ones, believed to be Swift and Reynolds, as her "dragons."

"If you ever get around to watching Game of Thrones, you’ll appreciate that I’m Khaleesi, and like her, I happen to have a few dragons. For better or worse, but usually better. Because my dragons also protect those I fight for. So really we all benefit from those gorgeous monsters of mine. You will too, I can promise you," Lively allegedly wrote in one text, while Baldoni replied in another text by calling out "Ryan" and "Taylor" by name (though without mentioning last names).

The Lively v. Wayfarer Studios et al. case is scheduled to go to trial in March 2026.