Justin Baldoni Claims Blake Lively Held Film ‘Hostage’ by Leveraging Friendship With Taylor Swift

There are new developments (again) in the Justin Baldoni vs. Blake Lively lawsuit.

According to new reports, Baldoni has alleged that Lively used her friendship with pop star Taylor Swift as leverage during the filming of It Ends With Us.

He claimed that the actress used the friendship to hold the film itself "hostage," per People.

In his latest amendment to the lawsuit filed on Friday (Jan. 31), Baldoni alleged that through a Sony executive, Lively "made a veiled threat, implying she might 'change her mind' about reaching out to Taylor Swift to secure the use of 'My Tears Ricochet' for the trailer if her demands are not met."

READ MORE: Blake Lively Adds Mental Anguish, Emotional Distress to Lawsuit

Baldoni said this happened in May 2024 during a time period when Lively was "holding the film hostage in the edit room" in order to add "pressure" by "stalling" the film's marketing rollout to benefit her version of the film.

Notably, two versions of the movie were screen-tested with audiences, one being Baldoni's cut and one being Lively's cut.

Lively's version is the film that ended up being released in theaters in August 2024.

Swift's song from her Folklore album was also used in the trailer and in a pivotal scene in the movie.

This isn't the first time Swift has been mentioned in the lawsuit, as Baldoni's lawyers seemingly referred to her as Lively's "megacelebrity friend" in a previous iteration.

In May 2024, Baldoni spoke to Entertainment Tonight about using Swift's music for the film's trailer.

"That's all Blake. ... Blake knows everybody. Her and Taylor are very good friends. I'm so happy that they agreed to have the song in the trailer. It's so perfect for the movie," he said at the time.

The lawsuit battle began in December when Lively sued Baldoni for alleged sexual harassment and a retaliatory smear campaign.

Baldoni denied her claims and countersued the actress for $400 million, alleging defamation and extortion.

If the case progresses to a trial, it could take place in March 2026.