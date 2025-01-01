Blake Lively Adds Mental Anguish, Emotional Distress to Justin Baldoni Lawsuit

Blake Lively is upping the ante in her lawsuit against former It Ends With Us co-star and director Justin Baldoni.

According to TMZ, the star filed a formal lawsuit against Baldoni and others for mental pain and anguish, severe emotional distress, and lost wages.

Lively's original complaint against Baldoni was filed with the California Civil Rights Commission but this lawsuit was lodged in a federal New York court, the outlet reported.

The actress is also suing Baldoni's PR team, Melissa Nathan and Jennifer Abel, and his company Wayfarer Studios, which produced It Ends With Us.

Lively alleges sexual harassment and other inappropriate behavior on set from Baldoni in the suit.

When news first broke of Lively's accusations against Baldoni, many zeroed in on the allegations that he coordinated a "smear campaign" against her with the help of his PR team.

The complaint alleged that the situation was so bad that Lively's husband Ryan Reynolds had to step in after she accused Baldoni of "fat-shaming" and sexual harassment.

In a list of demands that were instated after a crew-wide meeting on set, Lively requested "no more showing nude videos or images of women to Blake, no more mention of Baldoni's alleged previous 'pornography addiction,' no more discussions about sexual conquests in front of Blake and others, no further mentions of cast and crew's genitalia, no more inquiries about Blake's weight and no further mention of Blake's dead father."

"Earlier today, Ms. Lively filed a federal complaint against Wayfarer Studios and others in the Southern District of New York. Ms. Lively previously sent her California Civil Rights Department Complaint in response to the retaliatory campaign Wayfarer launched against her for reporting sexual harassment and workplace safety concerns," Lively's lawyers told TMZ on Wednesday (Jan. 1).

"Unfortunately, Ms. Lively’s decision to speak out has resulted in further retaliation and attacks. As alleged in Ms. Lively’s federal Complaint, Wayfarer and its associates have violated federal and California state law by retaliating against her for reporting sexual harassment and workplace safety concerns," they continued.

"Now, the defendants will answer for their conduct in federal court. Ms. Lively has brought this litigation in New York, where much of the relevant activities described in the Complaint took place, but we reserve the right to pursue further action in other venues and jurisdictions as appropriate under the law," they added.