Why Isn’t Blake Lively at the 2025 Super Bowl With Taylor Swift?

People are noticing Blake Lively's conspicuous absence from Taylor Swift's entourage at the 2025 Super Bowl.

Notably, Lively attended last year's big game with her pop star bestie, along with Keleigh Sperry, Lana Del Rey and Ice Spice, who returned with Swift to the 2025 event Sunday night (Feb. 9).

Fans have recently been questioning the strength of Swift and Lively's friendship after shocking allegations were revealed in the lawsuit between the actress and her It Ends With Us co-star Justin Baldoni.

Now, many fans are speculating that the two besties could have suffered a falling out thanks to the highly-publicized drama.

It all began when Lively filed a complaint in December 2024 against Baldoni and his production company Wayfarer Studios, as well as his publicist and more, alleging sexual harassment and a retaliatory smear campaign.

Baldoni then countersued the star and her husband Ryan Reynolds for $400 million in January and accused them of defamation and extortion.

In addition, he sued The New York Times for libel after they broke the story following Lively's filing.

Most recently, Baldoni updated his lawsuit with accusations that Lively used her friendship with Swift as leverage while working on the film.

He claimed that Lively made a "veiled threat" regarding her friendship with the singer, "implying she might 'change her mind' about reaching out to Taylor Swift to secure the use of 'My Tears Ricochet' for the trailer if her demands [were] not met."

Baldoni added that it felt like Lively was "holding the film's marketing efforts hostage to gain creative control."

Lively also referred to Swift as one of her "dragons" in a bizarre text to Baldoni.

Though Swift has of course not spoken publicly about the ordeal, a source alleged to the Daily Mail that the "Bad Blood" singer "feels used" by her longtime friend.

Swift has been close with Lively for around 10 years, even including Lively's kids' names in her folklore song "Betty."

However, according to People, other sources say the rumors of a rift between the two are false, so maybe Lively was just too busy for the big game tonight.