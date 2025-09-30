Carlos Alcaraz Wins Japan Open — Platinum Hair, Taped Ankle + Zero Chill

Ankle Issue? What Ankle Issue.

Carlos Alcaraz pushed through the pain — and past Taylor Fritz — to claim his eighth ATP title of the year at the Japan Open, winning 6–4, 6–4 in Tokyo.

The world No. 1 proved exactly why he holds that spot, staying calm, focused, and completely unbothered despite having rolled his ankle earlier in the tournament — an injury that had fans (and probably a few rivals) wondering if he’d even make it to the final.

And let’s be real: ATP World No.1 Carlos Alcaraz is feeling himself.

It’s not just the platinum blonde hair, the sleeveless shirts, or the mid-match facial expressions — it’s the full package. Swagger included.

A Battle of Bruises

It wasn’t just Alcaraz nursing an issue. Fritz required on-court treatment twice for a left thigh injury and never fully found his rhythm.

Sensing the shift, Alcaraz stepped on the gas — breaking Fritz at 5–4 to take the first set, then piling on the pressure in the second as the American stumbled.

Fritz clawed one break back late in the match, but it wasn’t enough. He simply couldn’t match Alcaraz’s pace, footwork, or firepower.

Back to Winning Ways

This win marks Alcaraz’s third straight ATP title — following victories in Cincinnati and at the US Open — and brings his season win total to 67, closing in on Jannik Sinner’s 73-match lead.

That’s eight titles in 2024 alone — and the momentum’s only building.

‘Play With Joy Again’

Alcaraz admitted he was frustrated early on — and not feeling 100%.

“It’s just about details, so I just tried to be more positive than the first set,” he said afterward, per ATP. “I was a little bit mad with myself, so I just tried to play with joy again, putting a lot of positive thoughts in my mind.”

Whatever he did, it worked. Even at less than full strength, Alcaraz is scary good — and playing like a man with zero plans to slow down.