2025 Celebrity Super Bowl Commercials: See This Year’s Viral Ads!

Days ahead of the big game, many of the 2025 Super Bowl commercials are already going viral thanks to them making early rounds on social media!

Each year these star-studded and clever commercials appeal to not just football watchers and sports fans, but people at the Super Bowl party who are just there for the snacks and pop culture moments.

In this year's lineup, Uber Eats scores a major marketing touchdown with their ad starring Charli XCX and Martha Stewart.

Hellmann's mayonnaise is also coming in hot by reuniting Meg Ryan and Billy Crystal for a commercial themed around their beloved 1989 rom-com, When Harry Met Sally. The ad is reminiscent of last year's Uber Eats commercial that reunited Friends stars David Schwimmer and Jennifer Aniston.

Plus, Post Malone stars in Bud Light's 2025 Super Bowl ad while David Beckham returns for a spot in Stella Artois's slot.

READ MORE: 6 Artists Who Famously Turned Down the Super Bowl Halftime Show

The Kansas City Chiefs will face off against the Philadelphia Eagles at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, La., this Sunday (Feb. 9).

Super Bowl 59 will air live at 6:30PM ET on Fox and Tubi. Viewers can also catch the game on Fubo, which is offering free trials to new customers.

Keep an eye out for more hilarious, adorable, cozy and everything-in-between Super Bowl 59 commercials as we update the list below leading up to the big game!

2025 Uber Eats Commercial Starring Charli XCX, Martha Stewart

2025 Hellmann's Commercial Starring Meg Ryan, Billy Crystal

2025 Haagen-Dazs Commercial Starring Vin Diesel, Ludacris, Michelle Rodriguez

2025 Bud Light Commercial Starring Post Malone, Shane Gillis, Peyton Manning

2025 Michelob Ultra Commercial Starring Catherine O'Hara, Willem Dafoe

2025 Stella Artois Commercial Starring David Beckham

2025 Lay's The Little Farmer Commercial

2025 Coors Light Slow Monday Commercial