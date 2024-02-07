As everyone gears up for Super Bowl 58, the star-studded Super Bowl commercials are already hitting our TV and device screens.

After all, it just wouldn't be the Super Bowl without the commercials!

Brands are once again teaming up with some of the most iconic celebs, as well as incorporating some of the past year's biggest memes and viral pop culture moments. For one, David and Victoria Beckham poke fun at their viral moment from the Netflix documentary Beckham for Uber Eats.

This year also features Kris Jenner's first-ever Super Bowl commercial as stars in an ad for Oreo.

We can definitely expect some hilarious, adorable, and memorable moments from this year's crop of commercials!

Many fans are counting down to Usher's Super Bowl Halftime Show, where the singer will perform some of his greatest hits and potentially bring out some of his talented friends as guests.

Not to mention that Swifties will be on the lookout for Taylor Swift as she makes the trip from Tokyo, Japan, to Las Vegas to watch her beau Travis Kelce play.

The Kansas City Chiefs will battle the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nev., this Sunday, Feb. 11.

Super Bowl 58 will air live at 6:30PM ET on CBS and Paramount+. Kid and family-friendly coverage will air on Nickelodeon as well.

Click here to find out how to stream the Super Bowl this year.

See all the celebrity 2024 Super Bowl commercials, below, as we continue to update this list between now and the big game on Sunday!

