Everyone Say ‘Thank You, Taylor Swift!’ 2024 Super Bowl Most Viewed Super Bowl in History

The 2024 Super Bowl had the largest viewership of all time, and it's partly thanks to Taylor Swift.

It looks like the Taylor Swift Effect is indeed real since an average of 123.4 million viewers tuned in for Super Bowl 58 on Sunday (Feb. 11).

Not only is that the most Super Bowl viewers in the history of the sporting event, but it's the highest number of people who watched the same broadcast in the history of all of television, Variety reports.

The record-breaking game broke the record of last year's Super Bowl by raising viewership by 7 percent.

What Is the Taylor Swift Effect?

According to Al Jazeera, Taylor Swift has built a "pseudo-influencer market" around her massive fan base, which follows her every move.

Basically, everything she touches turns to gold.

Since Swift was first spotted at a Kansas City Chiefs football game in September 2023, female football viewership has noticeably increased. Her fans, known as Swifties, have started tuning in to football just to catch a glimpse of the pop star.

The outlet reports that among teenage girls, viewership has increased by a whopping 53 percent.

"Obviously, it creates a buzz. It creates another group of young fans, particularly young women, that are interested in seeing why is she going to this game, why is she interested in this game besides Travis. She is a football fan," NFL commissioner Roger Goodell said in a news conference ahead of Super Bowl 58.

READ MORE: Taylor Swift Celebrates Travis Kelce's 2024 Super Bowl Win

Not only that, but Swift's fans are boosting her boyfriend Travis Kelce, too.

According to Al Jazeera, Kelce's merchandise saw a 400 percent increase in sales since Swift first began attending his games in 2023.

All of this buzz has led to brands and sponsors clamoring to attach themselves to Swift in any way they can.

One example came with Cetaphil's 2024 Super Bowl commercial, which was clearly targeted toward young woman and used a popular trend among Swifties — friendship bracelets — to support their brand. The ad highlighted how "dads and daughters everywhere have gotten closer" thanks to Swift attracting young women to football.