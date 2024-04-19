Taylor Swift Trolls Fans With Fake Pregnancy Accouncement on ‘But Daddy I Love Him’

Taylor Swift is poking fun at her fans and breaking the fourth wall a bit on her new album The Tortured Poets Department.

On the track "But Daddy I Love Him" she took the opportunity to troll her fans with some sarcastic lyrics.

In one line, she even trolls fans with a fake pregnancy announcement that she quickly retracts.

In the song's chorus, she sings, "I'm having his baby, no, I'm not / But you should see your faces."

Many fans took the line and other lyrics from the song as direct messages toward overzealous Swifties, particularly ones who had issues with her short-lived romance with The 1975 frontman Matty Healy in the spring of 2023.

Some fans even banded together at the time to write an open letter to the pop star about why they thought she should break up with Healy and trended the hashtag #SpeakUpNow.

Elsewhere in the song, she seems to directly reference that letter, singing, "I’ll tell you something right now / I’d rather burn my whole life down than listen to one more second of all this b---hing and moaning / I’ll tell you something about my good name, it’s mine alone to disgrace / I don’t cater to all these vipers dressed in empaths’ clothing."

Fans even posted their reactions to the song's scathing verses and the fake pregnancy announcement.

"F--k this album, man I was not prepared AT ALL," one fan tweeted.

Many fans recorded their reactions to the fake pregnancy announcement and posted them to TikTok.

"Making this the chorus is crazy," one fan said in a TikTok video caption.

"THAT WAS VERY VERY MEAN!!!!!" another fan joked on TikTok.

"Raise your hand if you were pranked by Taylor Swift today," another fan wrote on TikTok.

