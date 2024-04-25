Monica Lewinsky Cheekily References Bill Clinton Scandal Using Taylor Swift Quote

Monica Lewinsky just referenced her infamous scandal with former president Bill Clinton using a biting lyric from Taylor Swift's new album.

On Twitter (now X) Wednesday (April 24), Lewinsky shared a picture of the White House and captioned her post with the lyric: "You wouldn’t last an hour in the asylum where they raised me."

The line is taken from Swift's song "Who’s Afraid of Little Old Me?," off her new album The Tortured Poets Department, which was released on April 19.

Currently, fans are using the lyric as part of a viral trend to represent traumatic childhood memories.

See Lewinsky's tongue-in-cheek post, below.

Lewinsky previously worked as an intern at the White House in the early '90s.

In 1995, during Clinton's first stint in office, she and Clinton engaged in a sexual affair. Clinton, who was married to Hillary Clinton, was 49 at the time, while Lewinsky was only 22.

After the relationship was made public in 1998, the House Judiciary Committee launched impeachment proceedings against Clinton. The Senate acquitted him in early 1999.

Clinton served two terms as president between 1993 and 2001.

Meanwhile, following news of the high-profile affair, Lewinsky was publicly shamed and ridiculed, and she retreated from the public eye.

She has since become an anti-bullying advocate.

Swift's The Tortured Poets Department has already broken several records in the music industry.

According to Billboard, the album sold 700,000 copies during its first week, breaking the previous record, which was also held by Swift for her album 1989 (Taylor's Version), which sold sold 693,000 copies.

The Tortured Poets Department also broke the record for the most single-day Spotify streams for an album in history. Lead single "Fortnight" also broke the record for the most single-day Spotify streams.