Here’s What Matty Healy and His Mom Think About Taylor Swift’s New Album

Matty Healy, Taylor Swift's brief flame, and his mother have shared their thoughts on her new album The Tortured Poets Department.

Healy was approached by paparazzi in Los Angeles on April 25 where he asked if he would "rate" his alleged diss track from Swift.

"My diss track? Oh!" Healey said according to the New York Post.

"I haven’t really listened to that much of it but I’m sure it’s good," he continued.

Swift has not confirmed if any of the tracks on the album are actually about Healy or not. However, some of the rumored songs about him are "Fortnight," "The Smallest Man Who Ever Lived" and "I Can Fix Him” (No Really I Can)."

Healy was not the only member of his family to share his thoughts on Swift's The Tortured Poets Department because his mother, Denise Welch, also revealed if she had heard the album or not yet.

According to People, Welch appeared on the British talk show Loose Women and said that she was not in the loop when it came to Swift's new album.

"I wasn’t aware she had an album out at all. I haven’t heard anything about it," she said.

Despite not hearing the album, she had nothing but nice things to say about Swift and wished her the best.

"Anyway, I wish her all the best," she concluded her statement.

Swift and Healy dated briefly in 2023 from May to June, shortly after Swift and her longtime boyfriend Joe Alwyn broke up after spending six years together. The "Cruel Summer" songstress has since moved on with Kansas City Chiefs player Travis Kelce.

The Tortured Poets Department was released on April 19 and has already broken several streaming and sales records.