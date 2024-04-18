Why Some Taylor Swift Fans Think Her New Album Is About Matty Healy

The theories about Taylor Swift's new album The Tortured Poets Department are already pouring in and one that's going viral is that the album is reportedly about The 1975 frontman Matty Healy.

Back in early 2023, the two were rumored to be dating after being spotted together in New York City and at Swift's Eras Tour shows.

It was even rumored that Swift shared a secret message for Healy during one of her concerts.

Despite their short-lived romance, fans are theorizing that Swift's new album (out April 19) is about her relationship with the controversial rock star.

It all started after some alleged lyrics leaked from the album ahead of its release.

"You smoked then ate seven bars of chocolate / We declared Charlie Puth should be a bigger artist / I scratch your head, you fall asleep / Like a tattooed Golden Retriever," Swift sings on the leaked track, according to a fan tweet.

Fans immediately connected the lyrics to Healy due to his numerous tattoos.

While some fans are excited about the album diving into Swift's "situationship" with Healy, others are not enthused.

"Me and the other three people on earth that are overjoyed that she wrote an album about matty healy," one fan joked.

"Streets are saying its heavily a matty healy album which is so deeply personal to me i actually won," another fan tweeted.

"The tortured poets department is delicious until i got a b---h in my ear telling me ["Love of My Life"] is about matty healy," one fan tweeted.

One person tweeted that they'd "just listen to The 1975" instead.

On the other hand, many fans were shocked that the album might not be about Swift's ex Joe Alwyn like they expected.

"Imagine you’re joe alwyn. your only form of income is residuals from conversations with friends. you’re bracing yourself for your lunatic ex to eviscerate you for 16 songs. then all she calls you is broke and depressed then says she’s gonna khs over a 2 month situationship," a fan said on Twitter/X.

"Thank god [Alwyn] didn't marry you, you fall in love with everyone," another fan tweeted about the album's apparent shift from Alwyn to Healy.

Someone else expressed regret over Swifties' intense dislike of Alwyn after the couple's breakup, tweeting that he was "wrongfully harassed."

Swifties will find out once and for all if the album is actually about Healy when it drops at midnight tonight.