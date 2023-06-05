Did Taylor Swift and Matty Healy Break Up Already?

Just weeks after they were first linked, it appears Taylor Swift and Matty Healy may have already called it quits.

"Taylor and Matty broke up. They are both extremely busy and realized they're not really compatible with each other. Taylor's friends want what's best for her and aren't shocked that their relationship fizzled out since she recently got out of a long-term relationship," a source claimed to Entertainment Tonight.

The two musicians were first suspected of dating after The 1975 frontman attended Swift's Nashville Eras Tour show in May.

The pair were then photographed together in a chauffeured car on the way back to Swift's Nashville condo before Healy spent another night at The Eras Tour dancing and singing along, and even appearing onstage as a guest performer during longtime friend Phoebe Bridgers' opening set.

At the time, a source told ET, "Taylor has a crush on Matty, and they are having a good time hanging out. Matty also thinks Taylor is awesome and incredibly talented, too. They dated briefly in the past."

"Taylor and Matty have been hanging out recently, and Jack Antonoff reconnected them," another source allegedly told the outlet. Not long after, the couple were spotted out to dinner with Antonoff and his fiancée, Margaret Qualley.

Swift's alleged whirlwind romance with Healy comes after her six-year-long relationship with actor Joe Alwyn.

However, many fans weren't enthused by her choice of rebound due to Healy's problematic reputation and recent podcast controversy, in which he laughed at derogatory comments made about Ice Spice.

The rapper collaborated with Swift on a remix of "Karma" amid the backlash.