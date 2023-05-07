Taylor Swift and Matty Healy Seemingly Mouthed A Secret Message During Their Concerts to One Another

Swifties are beyond expert sleuths, so it’s no surprise that they may have just discovered that Taylor Swift and Matty Healy might have exchanged not-so-secret messages to one another mid-concerts.

Since Swift’s apparent breakup with longtime boyfriend, Joe Alwyn, it has been rumored that she has been dating The 1975 frontman, who attended her The Eras Tour stop in Nashville on Friday (May 5).

During the show, Swift looked at the camera directly and appeared to mouth, "This is about you, you know who you are. I love you."

Obviously, that comment could be about anyone. However, Swifties discovered that Healy seemingly mouthed the exact same phrase during his band’s concert just days before at their show on May 3 in the Philippines.

TikTok user @VenusDayDreams posted a video of the two moments and wrote, “This is either a hilarious [commitment] to the bit, super romantic, or my worst nightmare!”

Swift spoke the secret message mid-song during “Cardigan,” which she previously shared was not inspired by a specific person.

You’ll recall that in 2014, the pair were spotted out in public together and were rumored to have briefly dated.

Meanwhile, The Sun claimed that the two pop stars are an item and reported that Swift and Alwyn broke up in February and that she and Healy have been dating for approximately two months.

“It’s super-early days, but it feels right. They first dated, very briefly, almost ten years ago but timings just didn’t work out,” a source alleged to the outlet. “Both Matty and Taylor have been touring over the past few weeks, so it’s been a lot of Face-Timing and texting but she cannot wait to see him again.”

While it seems like it couldn’t be a coincidence, some fans are convinced that it’s just a playful promo for a collaboration. Social media theorized that there could be a duet on the horizon for Swift’s upcoming re-recording, Speak Now (Taylor’s Version). She has released new duets on her past re-recorded records, so this certainly could be a possibility.