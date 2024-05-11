Taylor Swift seemingly “shaded” Matty Healy during the new leg of her The Eras Tour.

The "Lover" singer kicked off the new European leg of her The Eras Tour on May 9 in Paris, the first show since she released her new record, The Tortured Poets Department. Swift gave the new record its own section in the show, performing new songs for the fans. During this era moment, she seemingly referenced The 1975 front man on several occasions.

During her performance of "The Smallest Man Who Ever Lived," she seemingly copied Healy's stage antics, which include marching and saluting the crowd during the band's song, "Love it If We Made It."

“I immediately caught that. Such a DIRECT call out. He does it every performance of [‘Love It If We Made It’],” a TikToker wrote in a comment.

In-between Swift's songs, she almost duplicated Healy's stage interlude which includes the singers acting dead while being picked up by male coated counterparts who then lay them on a couch.

Other fans pointed out the brief move in "So High School" where Swift moves her hand down her chest when she sings, "Touch me while your bros play Grand Theft Auto." Healy has a similar dance move during the band's show. Additionally, numerous social media users noticed the similar colors and lighting styles used between Swift's TTPD era and The 1975's current and past tours.

Swifties theorized that the track, "The Smallest Man Who Ever Lived," was inspired by her relationship with Healy, as she called out a man who wore a “Jehovah’s Witness suit,” which is in line with his on-stage costume.

You'll recall that the former couple referenced one another during each of their own concerts by mouthing to the cameras filming for the big screen, "During the show, Swift looked at the camera directly and appeared to mouth, "This is about you, you know who you are. I love you."