Why Did Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn Break Up?

Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn's relationship has reportedly come to an end --- but why?

Swift and Alwyn's story has captivated Swifties for six years, ever since the pair were first publicly linked in 2017 when they hit it off during her Reputation era.

Many fans even speculated that the actor was "the one" and that the couple would go on to have kids and live happily ever after.

Unfortunately, the "Lavender Haze" has dissipated.

The Reason for Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn's Breakup Revealed:

According to People, the main reason for the pair's split was due to "differences in their personalities," which were exacerbated by Swift's "level of fame."

"They've had rough patches before and always worked things out, so friends thought they would take some time apart but eventually come back together," a source told the publication.

"Joe has struggled with Taylor's level of fame and the attention from the public. The differences in their personalities have also become harder to ignore after years together. They've grown apart," the source added.

While this was perhaps one of Swift's most private relationships to date, the source told People that the pair bonded over their shared creativity and even wrote songs together, several of which have appeared on Swift's albums. Most recently, Alwyn co-wrote the Midnights track "Sweet Nothing."

Swift might have even hinted at the breakup during one of her recent Eras Tour concerts when she swapped songs on her setlist.

Did Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn Get Married?

Though there have been several engagement rumors over the years, the couple never confirmed whether or not they were true.

Apparently, though, sources told People that Swift and Alwyn were "talking about marriage as recently as a few months ago."

However, "Taylor didn't see them working out in the long run."

Are Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn Still Friends?

According to People's source, there is no bad blood between the former couple, and Swift is simply laser-focused on her world tour right now. Plus, she was just spotted in Liverpool, England, while shooting an apparent forthcoming music video.

"They are friendly. She doesn't have anything bad to say about Joe. They just grew apart. Taylor is staying very focused on her tour right now," the insider shared.

They also noted that the breakup was "not dramatic" and that "there is a lot of respect still between them."