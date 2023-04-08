Taylor Swift Fans React to Reported Joe Alwyn Breakup

Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn have reportedly broken up after six years of dating and Twitter has lost their mind over the breakup.

On Saturday (Apr. 8), it was reported that the "Bejeweled" singer and actor called it quits. Fans immediately flooded social media platforms to theorize and speak about the breakup.

While some took the time to share memes about the breakup being huge news, others refused to believe it until Swift or Alwyn confirm their relationship status. One fan even managed to pull together a list of songs that was supposedly inspired by Alwyn.

One of the most accurate and important tweets about the situation read, "A reminder that Taylor is a real person with real emotions, regardless of whether the speculations are true or not."

Meanwhile, numerous people used the photo of former President George W. Bush looking shocked as he learned about the terrorist attacks on 9/11. Some people called it distasteful while some re-shared it.

Other people created their own trend by tweeting, "Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn broke up so I blocked (insert name of one of their exes that has nothing to do with the situation)."

According to the report, the apparent breakup was amicable and took place a few weeks ago. A source called the split "not dramatic." They also pointed out that Alwyn has not been seen at Swift's The Eras Tour concerts.

"The relationship had just run its course. It's why [Alwyn] hasn't been spotted at any shows," an insider shared.

