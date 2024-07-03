Was This Taylor Swift Concert Interaction Between Julia Roberts and Travis Kelce ‘Weird’?

What was going on between Julia Roberts and Travis Kelce in the VIP tent at Taylor Swift's Eras Tour show in Dublin?

A viral TikTok of their interaction has many fans wondering the same thing.

The pair were seen chatting in the VIP tent while the legendary actress scratched Kelce's chest and rubbed his shoulders.

The NFL player also rubbed Roberts' arm during their brief chat.

Fans had mixed reactions in response to the viral clip.

Some people thought it was harmless since it was Roberts, an iconic actress and longtime Swift fan.

"Julia Roberts is one of FEW that can get away with this," one person commented on the TikTok video.

"Nah, I love it! It’s Julia Freaking Roberts! She can do no wrong!" someone else agreed.

"Not Julia scratching him like a kitty [cat]," another fan joked.

One person interpreted the interaction as motherly.

"Omg she’s like a mom .. telling her son how happy she is," the fan said.

"Julia is old enough to be Trav’s mom. She loves [the] Chiefs and Taylor. She is just telling him how much she loves them. It is cuteness!" another viewer wrote.

However, some people thought that it seemed like Kelce might be uncomfortable.

"Travis trying to pull [back] politely," one person observed.

Someone else added, "Whoa, personal space."

"The way he is kindly trying to pull away," another person echoed.

"It’s giving my best friend's wedding vibe, Miss Julia Roberts," one person laughed, referring to Roberts' 1997 film with Dermot Mulroney and Cameron Diaz in which her character attempts to stop her best friend's wedding after realizing she's in love with him.

Despite the concern of some fans, though, it seems like Roberts and Kelce's interaction was wholesome as some people claimed that she was telling him that she's "so happy" for the couple.

Plus, Roberts has been a dedicated Swiftie for years.

The actress has attended multiple concerts with her kids and called herself a super fan on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon in 2023.