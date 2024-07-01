Yikes! Taylor Swift Trapped on Elevated Platform During Dublin Eras Tour Show

Taylor Swift got caught in another stage snafu during her Dublin Eras Tour concert on Saturday (June 29) at Aviva Stadium in Ireland.

While singing her song "The Smallest Man Who Ever Lived," the elevated platform she was standing on got stuck up in the air.

Dancer Jan Ravnik quickly jumped into action and helped carry Swift down from the platform.

Footage of the moment was captured by a fan and posted on Twitter/X on Saturday.

"Jan helping Taylor after the stage malfunctioned before TSMWEL! Taylor reacted so fast, i would be standing there like," the fan tweeted.

READ MORE: Taylor Swift Coughs After Swallowing Bug on Stage: WATCH

The stage malfunction didn't seem to faze Swift, though, as the pop star continued performing without missing a beat.

Another fan posted a different view of the moment on TikTok and Swift is seen giving the crowd a big smile as the dancer sets her down on the stage.

"He was so graceful, like it was supposed to be part of the show," one fan commented on the TikTok video of the dancer's professionalism.

"Makes me wonder if they plan for things like that. Like ‘ok if this happens I’ll just sit and you come get me’. But does that mean she will carry him off if his malfunctions lmao," another fan wondered on Twitter/X.

"They are the ultimate professionals! and I mean the entire cast, band and crew!" another fan raved in a tweet.

"My friend was there and she’s tried to stay spoiler free. Txting me like 'was that spose to happen' me: 'nooope' her: 'yeah I thought not. She seemed really unprepared,'" one person tweeted with laughing emojis.

"I def wouldve panicked, jumped down twisted an ankle with those heels and broken my ankle," one person tweeted.

Despite the mishap, it seems like Swift has enjoyed Ireland so far.

On Friday, she posted a photo of a sweet note and flowers from Irish band U2 welcoming her to Dublin on her Instagram Story.

"Dear Taylor, Welcome back to our hometown.... leave some of it standing?!!!! Your Irish fan club," the sweet note read, per Entertainment Tonight.

"Already feeling that Irish hospitality!" Swift wrote in the Story.