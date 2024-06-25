Ick! Taylor Swift Coughs After Swallowing Bug Live on Stage: WATCH

Taylor Swift has had her fair share of onstage mishaps, from costume malfunctions to technical issues, but this latest hiccup is perhaps the most unfortunate one yet.

In a fan-taken video posted to Twitter/X by @tswifterastour, Swift was seen coughing aggressively after she swallowed a bug during one of her London concerts at Wembley Stadium.

While singing and playing guitar during "All Too Well (10-Minute Version)," Swift told the crowd in a strained voice, "I swallowed a bug!"

She then reached out to the fans for some help, asking, "Can you sing?"

However, Swift attempted to keep the show going by pushing through to finish singing the song.

Unfortunately, the swallowed bug got the best of her.

The "Fortnight" singer leaned away from the microphone to cough up the bug before returning to sing with a smile on her face.

Unlucky for Swift, this isn't the first time she's swallowed a bug onstage while performing.

She previously inhaled an insect during her Chicago show on June 4, 2023.

"I swallowed a bug, I’m so sorry," she said at the time before going into a coughing fit.

She added, "It’s totally fine, it’s just stupid!" and also jokingly called the bug "delicious."

Fans thought the moment in London was hilarious, especially since it occurred during one of Swift's most emotional songs, which also happens to be a fan favorite.

"I was literally crying to this song and then she suddenly started gagging?? You can't make this up," one fan tweeted of attending the concert.

Another fan took the opportunity to clap back at rock star Dave Grohl, who recently threw shade at Swift by insinuating that she doesn't perform live.

"TS swallowing a bug and trying to sing is proof that she plays live #davegrohl," the fan tweeted.

"I tell you, man, you don’t want to suffer the wrath of Taylor Swift. So we like to call our tour the ‘Errors Tour.’ We’ve had more than a few eras, and more than a few f--king errors as well. Just a couple. That’s because we actually play live. What? Just saying. You guys like raw, live rock ‘n’ roll music, right? You came to the right f--king place," Grohl said during the Foo Fighters show at London Stadium on June 22.