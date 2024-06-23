Dave Grohl Seemingly Claims That Taylor Swift Doesn’t Play Live, Fans React

Foo Fighters lead singer Dave Grohl seemingly took a swipe at Taylor Swift by alleging that she doesn't perform live.

On Saturday (June 22), the band performed at London Stadium on their Everything Or Nothing At All UK Tour. Moments before performing their hit, "Statues," Grohl took the opportunity to speak to the crowd about The Eras Tour, which was taking place at Wembley Stadium on June 21-23. Ironically, Foo Fighters guitarist, Pat Smear, ended up attending Swift's Friday concert.

“I tell you, man, you don’t want to suffer the wrath of Taylor Swift,” he began. “So we like to call our tour the ‘Errors Tour.’ We’ve had more than a few eras, and more than a few fucking errors as well. Just a couple. That’s because we actually play live. What? Just saying. You guys like raw, live rock ‘n’ roll music, right? You came to the right f--king place.”

Grohl's comment about the "wrath" of Swift could have been in regard to his daughter, Violet, who was 17 at the time, being harassed by Swifties after criticizing Swift for flying private instead of public after her carbon footprint went viral. Violet eventually deactivated her social media account because of the backlash and threats.

This public comment also came after several videos of Swift performing concerts on her The Eras Tour went viral for fans believing that she lip-syncs during parts of her 3-hour concert to "preserve her voice." Others theorized that it could just be a backing track, where some artists use the original recording of their songs in addition to their live vocals accompanying it. Regardless, Swift sings live at least the majority of the songs based on the audio itself.

Swifties quickly came to the "Lover" singer's defense after Grohl's comments. One fan called his words "lame and embarrassing." While some of the comments used memes and comedy in light of the situation, others completely called Grohl out for his remarks and claimed that he was shaming a "successful woman" and being "misogynistic."

See more social media reactions to Dave Grohl's comments about Taylor Swift, below.