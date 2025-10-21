Taylor Swift is planning the wedding of her dreams — and let’s be honest, the wedding of the decade — but first, she reportedly has to survive the bridesmaid drama.

According to insiders, the pop icon is going all-in on her big day with Travis Kelce, and she’s not holding back when it comes to the guest list — or the bridal party.

RSVP: Everyone She’s Ever Talked To?

“There’s not a shred of doubt in Taylor’s mind that this is the one and only time she’ll ever tie the knot,” a source told Star, noting that a “big bash” is a “no-brainer” for the Love Story singer.

Taylor even confirmed as much during her October 3 appearance on The Graham Norton Show, saying:

“I know it’s gonna be fun to plan... I’m not gonna do that [guest list drama]. I’m just going to invite anyone I’ve ever talked to.” (Honestly? Iconic.)

Maid of Honor Mayhem?

While fans are buzzing about a potentially 300+ person guest list, it’s the bridesmaid short list that’s reportedly causing a little stress.

“Taylor’s been writing up the names of the bridesmaid candidates,” an insider claimed, adding that she wants to “get this absolutely right” — but she also knows she can’t make everyone happy.

“There will be some inevitable disappointments and upsets, and she’s braced for a rollercoaster!” the source added.

Squad Goals: TBD

With famous friends like Selena Gomez, Gigi Hadid, Blake Lively (for now), and more in the mix, fans are already placing bets on who’ll make the final cut — and who might land in the dreaded guest zone.

One thing’s for sure: if this wedding’s anything like her Eras Tour, it’s going to be legendary — drama and all.