Paris Jackson’s Bittersweet Wedding Plans Include Heartfelt Tribute to Dad Michael

Paris Jackson is knee-deep "planning" her wedding to songwriter Justin Long later this year, and part of the process is figuring out how to include her late dad, Michael Jackson, in her big day.

An insider spilled that although the King of Pop won't be there in the flesh, his presence will be felt.

"Her dad is always front and center on her mind; she still feels incredibly connected to him, so it’s important to her that he be a big presence for her at the wedding," a source told Life & Style.

"A lot of ideas are being thrown around, like having a chair reserved for him with a photo of him on it, or having his music be a part of the night," the insider added.

"Paris has a lot of her dad’s jewelry so she may want to incorporate that into her wedding look to feel closer to him when she walks down the aisle," the insider told the outlet.

"No matter how much she honors him, it’s still going to be a bittersweet moment without her dad by her side, there’s no way around that," they added.

Paris was only 11 when the "Thriller" singer died in June 2009.

Michael also has two sons, Prince and Bigi (formerly known as Blanket).

Reportedly, Paris plans to mention her dad in her vows as she believes Michael would have loved her fiancé.

Reportedly, Paris plans to mention her dad in her vows as she believes Michael would have loved her fiancé.

Paris and Long met in 2022 during her singer's appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

Long popped the question in December 2024, and the lovebirds plan to wed later this year.