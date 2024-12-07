Who Is Paris Jackson’s Fiancé? Meet Justin Long

Paris Jackson and her fiancé, Justin Long, have a longstanding professional and personal relationship.

Jackson announced her engagement in an Instagram post on Friday (Dec. 6), where she also paid tribute to him for his birthday. The couple have been together since at least 2022, but have primarily kept their romance and themselves out of the public eye.

Long has worked with Jackson over the years, back in June 2022, he was "doing sound" for her performance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. In 2023, he shared a photo of him at the front of house soundboard during her set at Bottlerock Music Festival in Napa Valley, Calif. Jackson publicly thanked him for helping create her song, "bandaid." He also recorded her vocals on the song, "Blue Moon."

Who is Justin Long?

Justin Long, who Jackson refers to as "Blue," describes his careers as "Producer/Engineer/Mixer/FOH/Creator." Long, who shares the name of Justin Long the Accepted actor, is a California based producer who has worked with the likes of 5 Seconds of Summer, HOLYCHILD, Grace Potter, The Wombats, Sleater Kinney and Nickel Creek.

According to his LinkedIn profile, he first attended Grace College and Seminary in Indiana before later switching to work in the music industry. He graduated with a bachelor's degree in marketing and business administration in 2007 before he transitioned to have a full time career in music back in 2013. During this time, he worked for Barefoot Recording in Los Angeles.

Aside from his work in the music industry, he created the Dayly app, which is a personal habit tracker and journal on iOS.