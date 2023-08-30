Paris Jackson Responds After Fans Harass Her for Not Wishing Dad Michael Jackson Happy Birthday on Social Media

Paris Jackson has a message for fans who harass her about her father, Michael Jackson.

"Social media is apparently how people express their love and affection these days, and if you don't wish someone a happy birthday via social media, it apparently means that you don't love them," Paris said in an Instagram Reel posted on Michael's birthday (Aug. 29).

She also explained that when her dad was alive, he didn't like people acknowledging his birthday and even went so far as to try to hide when his birthday was from his kids so they wouldn't throw him a party.

"There have been times where I don't post anything for my dad's birthday, and people lose their f--king minds. They tell me to kill myself, and they're basically measuring my love for my own father based off of what I post on Instagram," she continued.

"So I made you guys a little video, and I hope you enjoy it," she added.

In another clip, Paris addressed her dad onstage at a performance on his birthday.

"He put 50 years of blood, sweat, and tears and love and passion into doing what he did so that I could stand up here onstage in front of you and scream into a microphone," she told the crowd.

"I owe everything to him," she added.

READ MORE: Fans Celebrate Late Michael Jackson's 65th Birthday

Paris went on to add that if any viewers are "MJ super fans" who want to honor his memory with something "he would've loved, which is not celebrate his birthday," they should look into supporting causes that the King of Pop was passionate about.

"My suggestion would be... There's always ways to get involved with raising awareness for climate change, doing stuff for the environment, animal rights activism... These were things that he loved, and he was very, very interested in," she said.

In the caption of her Instagram post, Paris added, "Please don’t use a man you have never met as an excuse to abuse, manipulate, and harass his daughter (who you also have never met)."