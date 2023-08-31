Michael Jackson's youngest son, Blanket "Bigi" Jackson, has stepped back into the spotlight.

Bigi, 21, made a rare public appearance alongside his older brother Prince Jackson, 26, in Las Vegas Tuesday (Aug. 29).

The brothers were at the Mandalay Bay Resort for an event to celebrate what would have been Michael's 65th birthday.

The acclaimed Cirque du Soleil show Michael Jackson: ONE is currently being performed at the resort. Hosted by members of Michael's estate, Tuesday's event marked the 10th anniversary of the show.

Below, see a photo of Bigi (left) at the event via Page Six on YouTube.

Page Six via YouTube Page Six via YouTube loading...

While Bigi hasn't appeared in public much over the past few years, in 2021 he gave a rare interview discussing his father's impact.

"It's kind of what each of us want to do," Bigi told Good Morning Britain about continuing his father's legacy, according to Entertainment Tonight.

Bigi also spoke out about the importance of addressing climate change, something Michael was publicly passionate about.

"I do think that it's important that we know about it. I think we have some work to do, but our generation knows how important it is," Bigi said.

Kevin Winter, Getty Images Kevin Winter, Getty Images loading...

In 2002, Bigi, known as Blanket at the time, was thrust into the spotlight as a baby when Michael infamously dangled him from a balcony during a trip to Berlin.

Today, Bigi is an aspiring producer and director. In 2015, he appeared on The Jacksons: Next Generation, according to IMDb.



READ MORE: Who Is Michael Jackson's Nephew Jaafar Jackson?

Bigi and Prince Jackson's sister Paris Jackson, 25, recently called out Michael Jackson fans for harassing her online for not wishing her late father happy birthday quickly enough on her social media accounts.

"Social media is apparently how people express their love and affection these days, and if you don't wish someone a happy birthday via social media, it apparently means that you don't love them," Paris wrote in a statement earlier this week.