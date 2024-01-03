Michael Jackson Mentioned in Unsealed Jeffrey Epstein Documents

Michael Jackson's name is mentioned in the newly unsealed Jeffrey Epstein court documents.

The late King of Pop is mentioned during the testimony of witness Johanna Sjoberg, one of Epstein's victims who has alleged she was touched inappropriately on her breast by disgraced British royal Prince Andrew.

During her deposition from 2016, Sjoberg alleges the met Jackson at Epstein's personal residence in Palm Beach, Fla.

"Did you ever meet anybody famous when you were with Jeffrey?" attorney Sigrid McCawley asks.

"I met Michael Jackson," Sjoberg responds.

"Oh, really? And where was that?" McCawley asks.

"At his house in Palm Beach. At Jeffrey's house in Palm Beach," she says.

"Did you massage him?" McCawley asks.

"No, I did not," Sjoberg responds.

No illegal activity on Jackson's behalf is mentioned in the documents.

Content warning: sexual abuse, child abuse

Epstein's since-demolished Palm Beach mansion is where the late financier is said to have sexually abused minors and young women.

Palm Beach police launched an extensive investigation in 2005. Epstein was arrested the following year.

In 2021, one victim alleged Epstein had abused her in his infamous "massage room" at the mansion when she was between 14 and 16.

The names of people associated with the late, convicted sex offender were made public after a judge ordered the unsealing of hundreds of documents related to a 2015 civil suit involving Epstein's former accomplice Ghislaine Maxwell, who is currently serving a 20-year prison sentence for sex trafficking.

In December 2023 U.S. District Judge Loretta Preska ruled there was no legal reason to conceal the previously anonymous "John and Jane Doe" names mentioned in the legal records.

Preska ordered the unsealing to begin after Monday (Jan. 1) and the documents were unsealed around 7PM ET on Wednesday (Jan. 3).

According to ABC7 New York, "most of the prominent names that appear in the documents are already associated in some way with Epstein; for allegations of wrongdoing, for having worked for Epstein, flown on his planes, or visited his homes ... In some instances, the only appearances of the names are in potential witness lists or in proposed terms for searches of electronic records."

It's important to note that not every party included in the documents has been accused of any wrongdoing or illegal activity.

If you or someone you know has been the victim of sexual abuse or violence, help is available through the RAINN website. To speak to someone on the phone, dial 1-800-656-4673.

If you or someone you know has been the victim of child abuse, help is available through the Childhelp National Child Abuse Hotline. To speak to someone on the phone, dial 1-800-422-4453.